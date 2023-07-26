It's safe to say that Rami Malek has established himself as one of the most decorated names in Hollywood today. Malek made waves when he starred in Bohemian Rhapsody as Freddie Mercury. Since then, he has been part of several successful projects, such as Oppenheimer, Need for Speed, animated series BoJack Horseman, and many more. Malek is also an Oscar Award winner.

Given Malek's achievements on the big screen, have you ever wondered how a guy like him lives? Well, here's your chance to see Rami Malek's $2.1 million house in Hollywood Hills, a neighborhood of Los Angeles.

In 2021, Malek appeared in a pair of films, including No Time to Die and The Little Things. He was also part of the podcast series Blackout. With a busy year, the Bohemian Rhapsody star decided to relieve some stress by going shopping for a new home. Fancying a Hollywood Hills home, Malek paid $2.1 million for buying the property.

Here are some photos of Rami Malek's $2.1 million house in Hollywood Hills.

Photos courtesy of: Dirt

Originally built in 1960, Malek's home encompasses 1,797 square feet of living space. It includes a pair of bedrooms and the same number of bathrooms.

Malek's 1960s home features a good-sized living room, an enormous kitchen equipped with high-quality appliances, a minimalist dining section, an entertainment room, and a main bed suite with a sleek bathroom.

While the property's interior is impressive, the same can be said about its outdoors. The top floor includes a balcony that has a spacious outdoor lounge area. Furthermore, the backyard features a swimming pool, a two-car garage, and plenty of green spaces filled with grassy lawns and various plant life. An electronic gate encloses the property.

On top of the property's amenities, the home's location also makes it possible for Malek to enjoy breathtaking canyon and city views.

Malek is a highly accomplished actor. As a result, it isn't surprising that the Oscar Award winner can afford a home like this. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Malek has a net worth of around $20 million. Apart from a lucrative acting career thus far, the Bohemian Rhapsody star has also made his way into magazine covers.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Rami Malek's $2.1 million house in Hollywood Hills.