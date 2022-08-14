The defending Super Bowl Champions Los Angeles Rams are off to a strong start after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers in their preseason opener on Saturday. At SoFi Stadium, the Rams defeated their cross-town rivals, 29–22, to win their first preseason game since 2020.

Naturally, none of the Rams’ starters were on the field, and the Chargers benched most of their own elite players as well. As a result, this was a game that provided the role players and backups an opportunity to stand out. Many Rams players seized the opportunity.

The Rams’ preseason record may not be on the line, but for the more than 50 players vying for a spot on the club, their exhibition games mean a lot. The players had their first opportunity to make a strong impression on the coaching staff on Saturday night, and some of them succeeded.

After defeating the Chargers 29-22 on Saturday, the Rams still have two preseason games left, but this was a significant evening for a number of men in Los Angeles.

Studs and duds from the Rams' win over the Chargers on first watch. I'm sure I'll be able to glean more after rewatching this one more closely. https://t.co/Hil4tpliUu — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 14, 2022

Rams standouts:

3. Daniel Hardy

Early in the game, Daniel Hardy showed some flashes with two pressures and a hit on Chargers QB Chase Daniel. Despite being pulled to the ground, Daniel still managed to complete the throw, but rookie Hardy made a strong rush.

Hardy is undoubtedly putting out a compelling argument to be included on the 53-man roster this year. He’s had a tremendous preseason thus far. The seventh-round draft pick concluded the game with a quarterback hit and three tackles.

This continues to show how impressive he has been throughout the preseason. At Crawford Field on the UC Irvine campus from the end of July through the first week of August, Daniel Hardy has been making a good impression on the Rams coaches.

In fact, after the Rams’ last camp practice at SoFi, head coach Sean McVay listed all the rookies and sophomores he could not wait to watch. Daniel Hardy was one of them.

Hardy, an edge rusher, recorded 16 sacks in Montana State, during his last collegiate campaign. And before that, a three-sack performance against perennial Big Sky Conference competitor Weber State was followed by two two-sack performances against Sam Houston State and South Dakota State. Hardy can hit and hit pretty hard.

2. Bryce Perkins

Bryce Perkins had the opportunity to lead the Rams against the Chargers by playing every offensive snap in this game. He went 10-for-17, recording 133 yards, and two touchdowns. That wasn’t exactly a regular-season type of stat line, but he clearly got the mission done by completing throws and producing huge plays.

He made most of his damage on the ground. In fact, he gained 39 yards on eight rushing attempts and scored once on a stunning zone-read from one yard out. His athletic prowess was very evident, particularly on that 9-yard run.

He threw both of his touchdowns to Lance McCutcheon, who may be the Rams’ breakthrough wide receiver. Both of them were excellent passes that gave his receiver an opportunity to use his larger frame to make a play.

“He’s a playmaker,” head coach Sean McVay said. “I was just really pleased with Bryce’s overall ability to be able to handle all the different situations that came up.”

Perhaps most significantly, Perkins appeared confident when he was in the pocket under pressure. He appeared at ease and accurate.

Does his performance merit a push over current QB John Wolford, then? Perhaps it’s too soon to tell, but Perkins certainly did not disappoint in this one.

1. Lance McCutcheon

Lance McCutcheon made a remarkable catch over a defender along the sideline on Saturday night, turning it into a 60-yard score after eluding a tackle. His whole skill-set was on full display against the Chargers. He is a pretty big wide receiver with terrific speed and an expansive grab radius.

Lance McCutcheon leaves 2 defenders in the dust for the Rams touchdown! 🤯pic.twitter.com/urdOKSiYh6 — NFL on ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsNFL) August 14, 2022

Keep in mind that the Rams’ receiving room is a little bit crowded when everyone is healthy. Having said that, McCutcheon adds still another layer of complexity. In the first game of the preseason, the undrafted rookie created a name for himself, highlighted by the aforementioned 60-yard TD.

Later in the fourth quarter, he grabbed another touchdown pass from Perkins that was practically a jump-ball situation. Despite an opponent dragging him down by his jersey, McCutcheon made the catch appear effortless as well.

Additionally, McCutcheon moved the chains on a third-down catch in the third quarter. He also finished with a team-high 87 receiving yards and two touchdowns. McCutcheon also grabbed the two-point conversion on the Rams’ third score.

McCutcheon is currently the sixth receiver on the depth chart. Still, the Rams will find it very difficult to cut him moving forward.