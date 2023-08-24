Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp said he is on track to play in week 1, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic.

Cooper Kupp suffered a hamstring injury in practice recently, so it is a sign of relief for the Rams that he is on track to play in the team's week 1 game against the Seattle Seahawks on the road.

The Rams are trying to bounce back from a massively disappointing 2022 season in which they finished 5-12 coming off of a Super Bowl win. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will have to have a resurgent season in 2023, coming off of an injury-plagued 2022 season. Kupp is Stafford's top target, so it would be a big help if he could stay on the field.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in the middle of the 2022, which kept him out for the remainder of the season. Matthew Stafford struggled with elbow issues, and Baker Mayfield eventually came in to make the rest of the starts for the Rams in 2022.

Many around the league do not have high expectations for the Rams this season. The team is viewed as cap strapped after it sold out to win the Super Bowl in the 2021 season.

There are some talented players remaining on the roster, like Kupp, Stafford and Aaron Donald. It will be interesting to see if the Rams can be competitive this year when not many believe in them.

The Rams are expected by most to finish third in the division, only behind the Arizona Cardinals. The Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are viewed as stronger teams. The Rams and Kupp look to prove people wrong this year.