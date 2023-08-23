Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Cooper Kupp has not laced them up yet during the preseason, but he now has taken a big step in his return from injury. Alongside cornerback Derion Kendrick and offensive lineman Joe Noteboom, Kupp has returned to practice on Wednesday, reports Rams Staff Writer Stu Jackson.

“Rams WR Cooper Kupp, DB Derion Kendrick and OL Joe Noteboom practicing. OL Logan Bruss (lateral ankle sprain) is back at practice too. OL Rob Havenstein is here but not practicing.”

This is massive news for the Rams, as having Cooper Kupp potentially out there for Week 1 of the regular season will do wonders for Matt Stafford and the offense. Kupp figures to be their number one offensive weapon with Cam Akers out of the backfield, and Stafford will be a completely different quarterback if he doesn't have Kupp to throw to.

After winning the Super Bowl two seasons ago, the Rams really struggled last season after spending most of the season with Kupp on the sidelines. Having Kupp back won't automatically make them a contender again, but it definitely does wonders for their prospects of returning to the postseason.

In terms of Stafford, he only has so many years remaining as a solid option at quarterback, and having Kupp will be a massive variable in whether or not he can be productive. Stay tuned into the rest of Rams training camp for any further updates on Cooper Kupp and his progress in returning from the injury that he suffered last season.