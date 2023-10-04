Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams has been one of the biggest surprises of the season, both in real football and fantasy, through the first four weeks of the season. With an incredible amount of usage at the running back position rarely seen anymore, Williams has been a top-5 running back this season for an offense that has put up big numbers with Mattthew Stafford and Puka Nacua leading the way. But has that heavy workload already worn Kyren Williams down and led him to an injury that will cost him time?

Luckily for the Rams, the answer appears to be no. Rams head coach Sean McVay said he expects Williams, who is dealing with a hip contusion, to play on Sunday against the Eagles, according to Stu Jackson.

While RB Kyren Williams (hip contusion) is projected to not participate in today's practice, Sean McVay said it's just a precautionary move. McVay said he expects Williams to play against the Eagles. "He'll be good," McVay said. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 4, 2023

Williams getting a precautionary rest day given his massive volume through four weeks is probably a good idea. Williams has 64 carries through four weeks, racking up 245 rushing yards and 6 total touchdowns. Williams has finished as a top-10 fantasy football PPR back in three of the Rams' four games this season.

After trading Week 1 starter Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings earlier in the season, Williams has carried the way for the Rams offense, rarely sharing snaps or carries with any of the other backs. The workhorse back sounds like he's dealing with a few bumps and bruises, but it's great news for fantasy managers and for the Rams that Williams appears good to go for the Week 5 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.