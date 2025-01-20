The Los Angeles Rams fought valiantly and through the snowstorm in Philadelphia. But their season ended in a heartbreaking 28-22 loss to the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

The NFC West champions earned ardent backers amid a national tragedy. L.A. became ravaged by the tragic Palisades and Altadena fires. The Rams used their city's resiliency through the fires as motivation in these playoffs.

Los Angeles never surrendered even when down 28-15 late. But the visiting Rams had multiple chances to knock off the Eagles — and potentially bring the NFC title game to Inglewood despite the ongoing blazes. This game, however, watched victory slip away. Especially when looking at the tackling angles on Saquon Barkley.

Those missed tackles are among the reasons why the Rams are most to blame for this loss. But one side of the trenches also delivered a letdown afternoon. Here's a closer look.

Rams center Beaux Limmer

Beaux Limmer is definitely capable of starring at center for years to come in L.A. He worked his way up the roster after falling in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He's also playing a position that saw Brian Allen star inside including during their Super Bowl LVI run.

But Jalen Carter educated the former Arkansas Razorbacks center greatly on Sunday. So did the rest of the Eagles' pass rush.

Limmer helplessly looked back at Matthew Stafford taking sacks. Carter delivered the pressure and inside penetration to create the stops behind the line of scrimmage. Limmer was the center who allowed Carter to swim over him, then leave destruction on third-and-two:

Expand Tweet

Carter delivered one other sack early in the game while aligned inside of Limmer's right shoulder. There was no chip of Carter on the first sack.

Limmer surrendered only one sack leading up to the playoff game, per Pro Football Focus. But again, the first-year NFL center got his postseason baptism against Carter. He'll need to prove he can improve against superior interior pass rushers moving forward to solidify the center spot for years to come.

Rams LB Christian Rozeboom

Rozeboom statistically produced a strong outing. He delivered eight tackles to lead L.A. However, his name gets attached to another number: 205 — the total rushing yards Saquon Barkley had.

Barkley racked up 62 of those yards here thanks to Mekhi Becton. The right guard flattened the veteran linebacker.

Expand Tweet

Rozeboom looked too much like a liability in the running game. He clearly benefits from the fact he's surrounded by Jared Verse and Byron Young on the edge, then Kobie Turner and Braden Fiske inside. But Rozeboom represents the weakest part of the Rams' defense — the inside linebacker room.

The Rams brought him back in March on a one-year deal. Unfortunately his chances to return are murky.

Rams RB Kyren Williams

Even the Pro Bowler Williams didn't produce a stellar outing in Philly.

Williams may have scaled 100 yards on this Eagles defense. However, he couldn't find the end zone — especially in weather elements that favor the ground game.

But worse for Williams? Carter poking the ball out on Williams. That turnover arrived when the Rams had a chance to retake the lead while down 16-15.

Williams remains a pivotal part to the offense. But he lost the football six times this season and four resulted in defensive recoveries. Williams must correct his ball handling moving forward to have a chance at becoming an elite RB.