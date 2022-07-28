Aaron Donald deserves Tortilla Challenge Super Bowl ring for dominant showing vs. wife Erica

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald did the viral tortilla challenge with his wife, Erica, and it’s safe to say he dominated it.

Just how good was Donald in doing the trending TikTok dare? While we’re not sure who came out on top, the fact that Erica didn’t even get a chance to slap her husband gives us a pretty good hint on who won.

If the tortilla challenge is a tournament, Aaron Donald certainly has what it takes to win the championship. The key part of the challenge is dominating the rock-paper-scissors game, and it’s quite clear the Rams star is good at it.

Of course the purpose of the challenge is to keep a straight face and not pour the water they have in their mouths, something that Donald needs to work on. But if he doesn’t get slapped, it won’t be a big problem anyway.

And hey, anyone facing Donald in the challenge will probably end up gulping the water in fear of the force of the 280-pound behemoth hitting their face–with tortilla or what. Surely, he won’t be as kind to his opponents as he was to his wife.

All jokes and imaginations aside, it’s certainly fun to watch Donald enjoying the remainder of his time with his family before the season starts. He and the Rams will look to defend their title, and to make that happen, they need their star defensive tackle to be in the right place physically and mentally.