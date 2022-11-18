Published November 18, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 3 min read

Aaron Donald and the Los Angeles Rams have gotten off to a slow start this season. Just a year removed from a Super Bowl victory, they currently sit at 3-6 and are fourth in the NFC West.

The Rams have been heavily impacted by injuries. Most recently, they placed star wide receiver, Cooper Kupp, on injured reserve.

At times, the offense has found it nearly impossible to move the ball due to injuries on the offensive line.

With their slow start, many have begun to question if this Rams team has time to turn things around. With eight games remaining, the clock is beginning to click for this team.

On Thursday, Aaron Donald was asked about the current state of the team, and how they can get back on track.

Donald, the leader of this defense, offered words of encouragement to his team. He stated, “Just play, you just got to play. There are obviously a lot of things that aren’t going our way. Nobody wants to be in this position, but we’re here now. All we can do is keep playing.”

🚨LIVE: DL Aaron Donald, DC Raheem Morris + OC Liam Coen address the media ahead of matchup vs. Saints. https://t.co/eFmuZzUSC8 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 17, 2022

Donald then went on to say, “It isn’t a good season. Obviously, we aren’t getting it done, we aren’t playing good enough as a team, so obviously you want to fix those things and try to find a way to win some games and stack something, but the only thing you can do now is control what you can control and just play the game.”

Donald finished by speaking about how nobody thought the season would go the way that it has. He stated, “Nobody expected to be in a position where you’re 3-6 after just coming off the season we had. But we’re here now, there’s nothing you could do but just continue to play and try to control what you can control. Can’t think about then cause we’re in the moment, we’re here now so just got to try to find a way to dig ourselves out of a hole.”

Prior to the start of the season, it appeared that Donald was headed toward retirement. It wasn’t until much later that Donald officially decided to return to this Rams defense.

Throughout his career, Donald has become one of the greatest defensive players of all time. He has put together an elite resume, including being an eight-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro, three-time defensive player of the year, and a member of the 2010’s hall of fame team.

Donald himself has put together yet another strong season in 2022. He has recorded 42 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, and nine quarterback hits.

Throughout his career, Aaron Donald has appeared in 136 career games. He has recorded 483 total tackles, 158 tackles for loss, 24 forced fumbles, 103 total sacks, and 235 quarterback hits.

With the slow start that the Rams have had, the defense will have to continue to play at a high level in hopes that they can still turn things around. But with each passing week, things continue to get more difficult for this team.

The Rams are heading into Week 11 with three straight losses to their name. Over this stretch, the defense has allowed a total of 74 points, while the offense has scored just 44.

Now the Rams will be taking on a New Orleans Saints team that has struggled at times this season. A win here could get Donald and the Rams back on track.