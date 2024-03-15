Sean McVay does not want their campaign next season to end the way it did again. The Los Angeles Rams did not knock the wind off nor defend well Jared Goff enough which led them to an early postseason exit. Now, it looks like the front office is helping him with another elite defender to start alongside Aaron Donald. Kamren Curl is parting ways with the Washington Commanders due to NFL Free Agency and will now be joining the Rams secondary.
The Rams are signing Kamren Curl to a two-year deal, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. His contract will be worth up to $13 million as he has steadily proved that he is one of the best young safeties in the league.
Coach Sean McVay will be pleased to have him on defense. Throughout the 2023 season, he had big plays with the Commanders which netted him big numbers. This included a career-high 115 combined tackles with 41 of them being assisted. He also has the ability to push a weapon back with his brute force. Three tackles for loss were the result of this.
Much like Aaron Donald, his eyes are set on taking a quarterback down when an offensive lineman fails to block his path. He got three quarterback hits because of this and even recorded a sack. All of this makes for a great addition to the safety position for the Rams.
Rams' NFL Free Agency so far
If the focus was not clear enough, the Rams are fixing their defensive unit and pass protection. Curl's signing immediately followed after the front office signed Darious Williams. They now have a fairly stacked unit with Jason Taylor II, Quentin Lake, and Russ Yeast. Moreover, the Rams may have plans to try to get back John Johnson III and Jordan Fuller.
The front office has also signed Kevin Dotson, Jonah Jackson, and Colby Parkinson. All of which can block for and protect Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Moreover, they also got a new weapon, Demarcus Robinson, to help in the team's air attack. It has been a busy couple of days for the Rams. Will these moves get them back into title contention?