Aaron Donald’s punishment after Rams-Bengals brawl gets blunt take from Sean McVay

Sean McVay is not going into detail about the actions they took to address the recent brawl between Aaron Donald, the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.

When asked about Donald’s punishment (if there’s any) during Saturday’s broadcast of their game against the Bengals, the Rams head coach responded bluntly and emphasized the position of the team on the matter. The team has already said earlier that they are not discussing things publicly and keeping things internally.

“We’ve handled it internally and we’ll keep that in house,” McVay said, per Gilbert Manzano of OC Register.

For those who missed it, Aaron Donald was at the center of the massive practice brawl with the Bengals on Thursday. Based on the videos of the incident circulating online, Donald can be seen swinging a helmet repeatedly. There were also plenty of punches thrown, with many players joining in as the whole situation became utter chaos.

Deleted video of Aaron Donald swinging a helmet at bengals players. pic.twitter.com/dHCAGN8Bby — Not Jake 🥷🏻 (@CincyHub) August 25, 2022

For what it’s worth, Sean McVay himself has already addressed the brawl and voiced his anger and frustration over it. More than the ugly behavior shown by players, the veteran tactician admitted that the potential injuries scared him the most. Fortunately, no one seemed to get hurt during the all-out fight.

It remains to be seen what punishment the Rams gave to Aaron Donald and the other LA players involved. A suspension doesn’t seem likely, so it could very well be a fine. Nonetheless, it is also possible the team didn’t take a disciplinary action at all and simply gave them a warning.

Whatever the case may be, here’s to hoping the Rams will be able to avoid such issues when the season starts. After all, the last thing they need right now is any distraction in a year where they’ll look to defend their Super Bowl title.