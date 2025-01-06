The Los Angeles Rams rolled out a plan to give Blake Corum a prime opportunity in Week 18. Kyren Williams earned rest, and the rookie RB got elevated to starter versus the Seattle Seahawks. Sean McVay even promised a “heavy load” for Corum.

Corum, however, left with a forearm injury, per ESPN Rams insider Sarah Barshop. She later revealed Corum became questionable to return.

The former Michigan Wolverines star settled for only two carries for 10 yards. Ronnie Rivers handled the ground work for the rest of the day. The third-year RB settled for 12 carries and 49 yards as the Rams fell 30-25.

Corum landed in L.A. in the third round of the '24 draft. His status ahead of the playoffs, however, got left in jeopardy as the Rams will host a Wild Card game.

Sean McVay reveals extent of Blake Corum injury

The Super Bowl winning head coach revealed some devastating news postgame, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

“Rams HC Sean McVay told reporters that rookie RB Blake Corum fractured his forearm,” Schefter posted on X.

Corum's loss severely damages the depth in the backfield ahead of the playoffs. The Rams have limited options outside of the Pro Bowler Williams.

Corum entered SoFi Stadium as L.A.'s second-leading rusher at 197 yards. Rivers mustered only 51 rushing yards this regular season. Los Angeles mostly turns to Rivers for special teams.

But they're the main trio at the Rams' backfield disposal. Los Angeles has to dip to the practice squad to fill Corum's absence. Or even turn to the free agency market to see whoever is still available.

The Rams have undrafted rookie Cody Schrader as a depth piece. L.A. placed him on practice squad throughout the 2024 season. But Schrader landed on the Week 18 active roster ahead of the Seahawks game.

Perhaps the Rams can take a swing at pursuing the newly available Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys released Elliott three days before facing the Washington Commanders in the regular season finale.