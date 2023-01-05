By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams will finish their dismal 2022 season with a road matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The Week 18 game doesn’t mean much to the defending champs, who are out of playoff contention and dealing with numerous injuries. However, for Bobby Wagner, this game absolutely means something.

After getting cut by the Seahawks last offseason following a stellar tenure, Wagner is eager to knock his former team out of the playoff picture with a Rams win, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop and Brady Henderson.

“It’s going into a stadium I’ve been thousands of times, played hundreds of times,” Wagner said, via ESPN. “And to be in a position to spoil their playoff hopes is always a good position, something worth playing for. And it will be fun to go back there, be back in front of those fans that I spent so much time [around]. And it should be a fun game.”

The Seahawks have to beat the Rams in order to stay alive in the playoff hunt, which looks likely given how much they have to play for and that they are simply a better team. They also need the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers. Wagner, though, clearly wants to get even more revenge on his former club after his unceremonious exit.

Bobby Wagner has had a solid individual season with the Rams, setting a career-high in sacks but also recording his lowest number of tackles since 2017 heading into the final game of the season. He is eager to cap off his season with another good game.