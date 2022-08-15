Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson both forced out of Rams practice with injuries

The Los Angeles Rams will be without Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson for some time after the two were forced out of practice with injuries.

In a rather concerning update from head coach Sean McVay, he noted that the two running backs are currently suffering from “soft tissue” injuries. With that, they will be unable to practice until they can get up to “full speed” in team drills, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

McVay, unfortunately, didn’t go into detail about the nature and severity of the injuries. He also didn’t provide a timeline for the two on when they can return to practice as the Rams take the cautious approach in their recovery.

“The first goal for those guys is let’s check the box on them feeling like they can really open up. No restrictions. I don’t know if you ever really feel great at any point moving forward, especially at running back, but we want to be smart with that,” McVay explained.

Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are key weapons on the Rams’ offense, and it would be a massive blow if they are to miss the start of the regular season or more games due to their injuries.

Hopes are high that the injuries they are dealing with are not that severe, but until the team gives san official update, it’s hard to stay complacent. For now fans can only hope for the best about the condition of the two.

If they ended up taking longer on the sidelines, RBs Jake Funk and Kyren Williams will have to step up in their place until they return.