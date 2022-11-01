Cam Akers’ outlook on Rams future after trade deadline passes

To the shock of many around the NFL, the Los Angeles Rams decided to hold on to running back Cam Akers past the trade deadline.

In recent weeks, Akers has found himself out of the Rams lineup. But the third-year running back is looking for some sort of clarity in the near future.

Via CBS Sports HQ Insider Josina Anderson:

“New: With RB Cam Akers not traded by the deadline, I’m told Akers is hoping for a fair resolution for his future beyond the #Rams, as he feels suiting up for them again this season isn’t in the best interest of his NFL path—though the relationship is still amicable, per source.”

It appears that Akers is still on the search for a new team, even after not being traded. While he still intends to play, he doesn’t think that playing with the Rams again this season wouldn’t be in his “best interest”. But there is seemingly also an opportunity to rebuild their relationship.

Akers burst onto the scene in his rookie year with the Rams. He recorded 748 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns over 13 games.

A torn Achilles in 2021 limited him to just one game in the regular season. While he did play a role in their playoff push, he was still attempting to get back to game speed.

The 2022 campaign has not gone to plan for Cam Akers. In his five appearances, he was splitting carries with Darrell Henderson. Along with this, he was playing in a Rams offense that struggled heavily to move the ball and relied heavily on the pass.

Cam Akers has rushed for just 151 yards and one touchdown on 51 total carries this season.

With the trade deadline passing, it appears that Akers will remain on this Rams roster for now. But it doesn’t mean that something drastic couldn’t happen in the near future.