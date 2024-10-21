The Los Angeles Rams got their second win of the season on Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders. They now have a short week to prepare for the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings, who they play on Thursday night. Head coach Sean McVay announced after the game that the Rams would get Cooper Kupp back from injury in Week 8, per Pro Football Talk's Myles Simmons.

“'He was close,' McVay said about Kupp’s availability for Sunday's game against the Raiders. ‘But ultimately — you guys heard me talk bout it throughout the course of the week — it was about return to performance, not necessarily return to play. And, hopefully, Thursday will represent that for us.'”

While the Rams are 2-4 to start the season, they can turn this around quickly with healthy offensive weapons. Puka Nacua has been out since Week 1 with a knee injury. Kupp left during Week 2's matchup with the Cardinals and has not played since. Matthew Stafford and the remaining targets have scraped out wins over the 49ers and Raiders.

The Rams host the Vikings on Thursday night in what will be an important game in the NFC playoff picture. Los Angeles can hop right into the Wild Card discussion with another win at 3-4. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to bury their first loss quickly and hop back into first place in the NFC North.

Rams must improve with Cooper Kupp back from injury

The reality of this Rams season is that they are too injured to compete for the playoffs. With Nacua, Kupp, and multiple offensive linemen out, Stafford has been under siege to start this season. He is too old of a quarterback to have to make plays with his legs and Kupp will help fix that.

Kyren Williams has saved them this season as the only healthy weapon on the offense. He has scored a touchdown in nine straight games and had two on Sunday to secure the victory. The Rams should still rely on the running game, as they have one of the best backs in the league, but it is not all on him anymore.

Kupp will help open up the offense and unlock Stafford for the stretch run. No one has run away with the NFC West, as the Rams enter Monday's action 1.5 games out of first place in the division. As long as the 49ers keep losing, the Rams will have a chance to catch them in the standings. Kupp will help them do just that.