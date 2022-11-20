Published November 20, 2022

By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Rams’ title defense from hell has just gone from bad to worse with the latest injury news on Cooper Kupp.

The Rams were able to avoid fears of a potentially severe long-term injury with the diagnosis being that of a high ankle sprain. But when it comes to their prospects for this season, Cooper Kupp is most likely expected to miss the majority if not all of the remaining 2022 slate.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Cooper Kupp will be missing somewhere within a six-to-eight-week timeframe after he had surgery earlier in the week to repair said ankle.

“The tightrope surgery that Kupp underwent last week typically sidelines players six to eight weeks. Some players have returned to play ahead of that timeline, while others have taken longer.”

The good news is that the timeline varies per player, which indicates he could potentially return earlier. But beyond Cooper Kupp’s individual recovery progress, part of the decision could depend on the Rams’ performance without him.

Heading into Week 11, the Rams sit at the bottom of the NFC West with their 3-6 record. It’ll bee much harder to climb their way out of the bottom and into the playoff hunt without their clear cut best receiving option going forward.

If anything, the Rams could potentially opt to sit Cooper Kupp even if he makes inroads in his recovery if they aren’t able to gain ground on the standings. With Kupp signed on as their WR1 for the foreseeable future, ensuring his health might be the safer move compared to risking things for a small chance to make a playoff push.