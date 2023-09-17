Cam Akers is just as confused as everyone else by his suddenly uncertain status with the Los Angeles Rams. Responding to his surprise deactivation in Week 2 against the San Francisco 49ers and subsequent reports of a potential trade, the fourth-year running back expressed his bewilderment on Twitter.

“I’m just as confused as everybody else. I’m blessed though 🤷🏾‍♂️”

Akers is a healthy scratch for Los Angeles' Sunday battle with its Northern California rivals, inactive at the discretion of head coach Sean McVay. The 24-year-old has also been put back on the trade block, with the Rams having already contacted other teams about moving him off the roster, FOX Sports' Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning.

Akers' limbo isn't exactly shocking given his lacking Week 1 production and fraught relationship with the coaching staff. He rushed 22 times for just 29 yards, scoring one touchdown, in the Rams' season-opening blowout of the Seattle Seahawks, lacking the burst and agility that made him LA's featured back as a rookie before suffering a torn Achilles tendon the following summer. Akers returned to play in 15 games in 2022, but briefly left the team amid “philosophical” and “football-related differences” with McVay.

However, McVay expressed optimism about Akers' growth during the offseason, insisting he'd play a major role in Los Angeles' offense in 2023.

“He’s had a great offseason,” he said of Akers in June. “I love the rapport that he’s established with Ron Gould, our new running backs coach. Cam is going to be a central figure in this offense. I think he’s priming himself to have a great year.