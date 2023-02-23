The Los Angeles Rams shocked the football world on Thursday after it was reported that the team had decided to part ways with All-Pro linebacker Bobby Wagner. The 32-year-old played a key role for the Rams this past season, which is why it came as a surprise for many that Wagner is now headed to greener pastures.

Rams star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has now spoken out about these unexpected turn of events. Ramsey took to Twitter to share his heartfelt message for his now-former teammate:

“I embrace & appreciate every moment now a days forreal because I never know what the future holds. It was a real deal dream come true to play on the same defense as you [Bobby Wagner]! Much love & respect! 🤟🏾Excited for the next chapter for you!” Ramsey wrote in his tweet.

These two may have been teammates for just one (tumultuous) season, but there’s no denying that they formed a bond both on and off the field. They always say that at the end of the day, the NFL is a business, and that these types of developments are just all part of the deal. Nevertheless, it doesn’t make it any easier to say goodbye to a friend.

According to reports, the Rams’ decision was in mutual relation with Bobby Wagner’s desire to leave. His stint in LA did not exactly turn out as he had expected, and he’s now set to hit free agency as one of the most sought-after names in the market.