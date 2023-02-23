The Los Angeles Rams have officially started retooling for the 2023 season following what was a truly disappointing campaign for them. Eight-time Pro Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner has emerged as the first victim for LA as the front office has reportedly decided to cut ties with the 32-year-old veteran.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Rams and Wagner “mutually agreed” to part ways on Thursday. Shefter also notes that the decision was based on LA’s desire to open up cap space for the offseason. Wagner, on the other hand, wants to continue winning, and it seems that he isn’t convinced he will be able to do so with the Rams this coming season.

Bobby Wagner was one of a few bright spots for the Rams this past year. He started all 17 games for LA while establishing himself as one of the top linebackers in the entire league. Wagner was voted as an All-Pro for the eighth time in his career this past season.

Wagner’s short-lived tenure with the Rams officially comes to an end after just one season. The former Utah State standout spent the first 10 years of his career with the Seattle Seahawks before deciding to move to LA during the offseason. At that point, the Rams were the defending champs. Wagner wanted to win a ring, so the move made sense. He obviously had no idea what he signed up for.

Bobby Wagner will have no shortage of suitors in free agency. He is now expected to be one of the biggest names in the market, and you can be sure that more than a few teams in the league will be in the mix for his services.