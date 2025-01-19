The Los Angeles Rams and the Philadelphia Eagles will face off on Sunday in the Divisional Round with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line. The stakes arguably got even higher for this clash after the Washington Commanders upset the Detroit Lions on Saturday night, meaning the winner of Eagles-Rams will get to host the conference title game in a week.

The Rams have been feisty all season, but they come into Philadelphia as underdogs in this title game on the road. That didn't stop star rookie pass rusher Jared Verse from calling out Eagles fans during the lead-up to the game, saying that he hates them and that they're “annoying.”

During pre-game warmups on Sunday, Verse isn't hide. He took a lap after taking the field to greet the Eagles fans ahead of the massive matchup.

Eagles fans are widely known as the most boisterous supporters in the league, so it was somewhat surprising that Verse took that approach before having to go play a game in front of them. However, his fearlessness should be admired.

Verse has been a revelation this season and is a huge part of why this Rams defense has outperformed expectations. The first-round pick out of Florida State has a good chance to be named Defensive Rookie of the Year this season after recording 66 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits in his first season in the pros.

Verse will have to have a big day against an Eagles offense that beat the Rams up in a 37-20 Philadelphia victory during the regular season. The Eagles ran the ball all over the Rams and Saquon Barkley had one of his best games of the season with 255 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. If Verse and the rest of the Rams front seven can get a few key stops in the run game and create a splash play or two against the pass, Los Angeles could have a path to hosting a conference championship game next Sunday.