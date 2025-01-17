Before their divisional round matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Jared Verse had some strong words for Philly fans, per Gary Klein of The Los Angeles Times.

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse said on Thursday. “They’re so annoying. I hate Eagles fans.”

And once the Eagles caught wind of Verse's comments, they weren't having it.

Running back Saquon Barkley was asked about the comments, and as someone who faced the Eagles twice per season for six years, he was well aware of how comments like that could play out for the Rams' rookie, per Eliot Shortt-Parks on X.

“Probably not the smartest thing to say when you come into Philadelphia,” Barkley said. “I've been on the other side — and even if I felt some time of way — probably wouldn't give them any extra fuel. Pretty sure Philly fans seen that comment — and it was already going to be loud and rocking — so just only going to add to it.”

Along with Barkley, five-year Eagles veteran Darius Slay added his perspective about the comment from the Rams' rookie edge rusher, noting the well-known hate Philly gets for their team's fandom, per ESPN's Tim McManus on X.

“I mean, s**t, [Jared Verse] ain't the first one,” Slay said. “He ain't the first one to hate Eagles fans. There's a lot of folks that don't like Eagles fans. There's some people who played for the Eagles that don't even like Eagles fans. That's just what comes with the sport. So, I mean, that's cool.”

A reporter then asked Slay if he thought Verse's comments would make Eagles fans even louder, garnering a blunt response from the veteran corner.

“Oh, man, I think Eagles fans are fired up regardless. I don't think they could've had to say another word. And if it's snowing out there, I wouldn't even be surprised if snowballs are thrown on the sidelines.”

With the stage set for the divisional round between the Rams and Eagles, Philly fans will likely be even louder than they normally are. Although, given the latest moves from Eagles fans, it might be best to cheer loudly. Either that or maybe even boo the opposing team. But, given what happened between the Bills and Dolphins in 2022, refs might be on fans early if snowballs get thrown.

And while some Eagles players might be ready for the cold on Sunday, not everyone is.