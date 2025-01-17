Only the Philadelphia Eagles are between the Los Angeles Rams and another NFC Championship Game appearance. As if the Divisional Round matchup wasn't heated enough, Rams defensive lineman Jared Verse will be entering the game with an extra chip on his shoulder.

Verse grew up in Pennsylvania. However, that only pushed him away from being an Eagles fan, eventually leading him to the point of full on hate, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

“I hate Eagles fans,” Verse said. “They're so annoying. When I see the green and white, I hate it. I actually get upset. Like I genuinely get hot.”

The Rams and Eagles faced off during the regular season, with Philadelphia earning a 37-20. Despite the game taking place at SoFi Stadium, Verse heard Eagles fans yelling obscenities at him all night. It further emphasized his hatred of Philly fans.

“I didn't even do nothing to 'em,” Verse said. “It was my first time playing. Oh, I hate Eagles fans.”

Verse will have his opportunity to get revenge in the Divisional Round. The Rams are coming off of a Wild Card win over the Minnesota Vikings in which they sacked Sam Darnold nine times. Verse didn't record a sack himself, but he did return a fumble 57 yards for a touchdown in the 27-9 victory.

On the year, Verse has mustered up 66 tackles, 18 quarterback hits and 4.5 sacks. The rookie was named to the Pro Bowl while earning a stellar 86.2 grade from Pro Football Focus. He ranks ninth out of 211 eligible edge rushers.

The Rams will be entering the Divisional Round as the lower seed and underdog against the Eagles. But Jared Verse is already tired of hearing the noise. He has been listening to Eagles fans talk their smack all his life. Now he's ready for the Rams to run the show.