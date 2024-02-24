Head coach Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are currently in the midst of what figures to be a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. McVay did an admirable job in leading what was perhaps a slightly talent-deficient Rams squad all the way to the NFL playoffs this past year, where they ultimately fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Detroit Lions on the road in the Wild Card round.
That brutal playoff loss officially began the offseason for the Rams, and it seems that the Los Angeles brass is already busy making moves, including shoring up some weapons for quarterback Matthew Stafford on the offensive side of the ball.
“The #Rams and WR Demarcus Robinson have agreed to terms on a 1-year deal worth $5M, per @KatzBrosSports. He stays in LA after a productive season last year,” reported NFL insider Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.
Indeed, Demarcus Robinson was instrumental in the miniature revival of the Rams' offense over the second half of the 2023 season, finishing the year with 26 catches for 371 yards with four touchdowns, per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.
Robinson is part of a talented wide receiver room in Los Angeles that includes the likes of superstar Cooper Kupp along with rookie standout Puka Nacua, who took the league by storm in his first season in the NFL.
In any case, McVay and the Rams will now look to add more talent at the upcoming NFL Draft in April.