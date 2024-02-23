The Los Angeles Rams dropped a tough road playoff game to the Detroit Lions last year in Motown ending their season and leaving fans to wonder about the makeup of next year's team, including whether former Georgia Bulldog Stetson Bennett would be on board.
The Rams' offseason has been a busy one so far as they waived a well known offensive lineman and made two key hirings to boost Coach McVay's offensive staff. Now Coach McVay has broken the silence on the Stetson Bennett situation after Bennett spent most of his season on the NFL's non-football injury/illness list.
Rams Provide Bennett Update
Coach McVay said the Rams will “connect with” Bennett “at the appropriate time,” a vague but necessary response to a reporter's question.
The Rams will "connect with" QB Stetson Bennett "at the appropriate time," Sean McVay said. "And you figure out, 'All right, where are you at?' And is this something we feel like is best for him and our football team to bring him back into this ecosystem."
— Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) February 22, 2024
Last September, McVay declined to discuss specifics regarding why the Rams QB Bennett was placed on the list. Bennett's issued was originally deemed “bigger than” football.
“Out of respect for him and the situation, I'm going to leave all the specifics and particulars in-house,” McVay told reporters on on Sept. 13. “And I want to be able to do that out of respect for that situation, so I'm not going to really have any follow-up information or anything that I'll give in that regards.”
Fans React to Bennett News
Fans seemed pessimistic about a Bennett return in the comments section.
“Long way to say he's not playing,” one fan wrote on X.
“Doesn't sound promising,” another fan added.
The Rams had a solid passing attack last season led by veteran Matthew Stafford and rookie star Puka Nacua but it was expected that Bennett would be in the mix for a backup quarterback job, an expectation that did not materialize.