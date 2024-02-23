No team has gotten more out of the NFL Draft with less recently than the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams frequently opted to trade premier draft picks away in order to bring in stars who could help them win immediately. It worked; the Rams traded away multiple first-round picks and Jared Goff to bring in Matthew Stafford and also traded draft picks for Von Miller en route to a Super Bowl win three seasons ago. But that had a short shelf life until the Rams started nailing late draft picks. Players like Puka Nacua, Jordan Fuller, and Kyren Williams were all Day 3 picks who have become great players for the Rams. Steve Avila emerged as one of the better guards from last year's draft after they used a Round 2 pick on him. The Rams have an eye for talent. Perhaps they can strike gold again with the likes of Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and Michael Pratt.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., Cornerback
Adding a cornerback or two should be of the utmost priority for the Rams early in the NFL Draft. Ahkello Witherspoon, Cobie Durant, and Derion Kendrick are fine players, but the Rams could do better. And in a division where they have to deal with Brandon Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and likely either one of Marvin Harrison Jr. or Malik Nabers twice a year, they have to do better at that position.
Ennis Rakestraw Jr. is a way to improve there. He's a big corner who is physical at the line of scrimmage with enough speed to stick with speedy receivers.
Rakestraw is also a willing tackler. In four seasons at Missouri, he totaled 107 tackles and even added a sack. He only managed to tally one interception in his four collegiate seasons, but that could also be attributed to teams not trying to throw at him all that often.
Rakestraw has the ideal size for a corner in today's NFL at six feet 188 pounds. He has the game to be a first-round pick, too. The Rams could really use a corner and it isn't out of the realm of possibility that he is the best corner when the Rams are up to pick in the first round. He'd be a great addition in Los Angeles.
Michael Pratt, Quarterback
The Rams have found gold on Day 3 of the draft the last few years. Maybe they could do it again at quarterback.
Michael Pratt is a very intriguing prospect under center. Pratt is a big guy at 6-3 220 pounds but he can also move. In four seasons, Pratt added 1,148 rushing yards to go with the 9,603 yards, 60.5% completion percentage, and 90 touchdowns he produced through the air.
Pratt has the tools and is a great decision-maker; he only threw 26 interceptions in four collegiate seasons. He seems like a worthwhile prospect to take a shot on in hopes of being a potential successor to Matthew Stafford. Stafford just turned 36 years old a couple of weeks ago. He missed time with an injury this season and only played nine games last season because of injury. He won't be around forever.
The beauty of taking Michael Pratt is that a team won't have to pay up to draft him. Pratt will likely end up in the third or fourth-round range.
He may not be an overwhelming talent, but he is a solid player with plenty to work with. Maybe Pratt can prove he can be the quarterback of the future in Los Angeles. With Sean McVay, anything is possible. With where the Rams are at that position, they can afford to take a shot on Pratt and see where his development is after a year or two learning behind Stafford.