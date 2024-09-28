American football is the only sport where tons of people on both teams congregate on the sidelines right on top of the field, and that setup backfired on the Los Angeles Rams in Week 3. Injured cornerback Derion Kendrick shoved San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk, resulting in an expensive fallout.

Both Kendrick and the Rams were fined for the incident, via NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL fined the #Rams organization $100,000 for an incident after the final play last week in which an inactive player shoved #49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, per sources,” Pelissero reported. “Derion Kendrick, who is on IR, was fined $5,656 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Kamren Kinchens was fined $5,653.”

Kinchens was fined $3 less for taunting Aiyuk in the same confrontation. The incident occurred when Aiyuk fell near the Rams' sideline on the last play of the game, and Los Angeles got too loose by allowing non-uniformed players to step in.

Regardless, the Rams still walked away with a 27-24 upset victory over the defending Super Bowl runner-ups, an impressive feat considering that they were without their top two wideouts.

As for Aiyuk, this incident is his first major headline of the season after signing his contract extension just before Week 1. The Arizona State alum has just eight catches for 119 yards thus far.

Can Los Angeles continue the momentum into Week 4?

The Rams must tighten up defensively to keep winning

Without Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, Los Angeles' defensive unit pales in comparison to its championship-winning group. However, with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp out, it must pick up the slack.

The Rams are taking action though, as defensive back Ahkello Witherspoon was activated from the practice squad on Saturday, via NBC Sports. The 29-year-old played in every game for Los Angeles last season, totaling 52 tackles with three picks and two fumble recoveries.