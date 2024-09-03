The San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk put a stop to his “holdin” on Tuesday, September 3, opting to sign a four-year, $120 million contract extension.

The Aiyuk contract extension included an honest admission by the 49ers star that surprised many fans on X. “I'm not going to lie,” Aiyuk said with a laugh about his contract extension decision. “I made it a little more difficult than I had to at the end.”

The signing of the 49ers star receiver included info about the $50 million in cap space GM John Lynch's team currently has as a result. Meanwhile Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers wideout who was shot in the chest recently, decided to head back to the weight room in a stunning turn of events.

Now that Brandon Aiyuk is officially back in the 49ers' locker room preparing to hit the field, 49ers fans can officially breathe a sigh of relief.

Aiyuk's impact on 49ers

Brandon Aiyuk's impact on the San Francisco's offense is unquestioned. Last season was the fifth-year pro's best in the National Football League.