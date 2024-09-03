The San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk put a stop to his “holdin” on Tuesday, September 3, opting to sign a four-year, $120 million contract extension.
The Aiyuk contract extension included an honest admission by the 49ers star that surprised many fans on X. “I'm not going to lie,” Aiyuk said with a laugh about his contract extension decision. “I made it a little more difficult than I had to at the end.”
The signing of the 49ers star receiver included info about the $50 million in cap space GM John Lynch's team currently has as a result. Meanwhile Ricky Pearsall, the 49ers wideout who was shot in the chest recently, decided to head back to the weight room in a stunning turn of events.
Now that Brandon Aiyuk is officially back in the 49ers' locker room preparing to hit the field, 49ers fans can officially breathe a sigh of relief.
Aiyuk's impact on 49ers
Brandon Aiyuk's impact on the San Francisco's offense is unquestioned. Last season was the fifth-year pro's best in the National Football League.
Aiyul provides a deep threat and a big, physical body that can shield defenders and catch passes down the field with ease. He brings a dimension to the 49ers offense that the team's other three superstars Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle can't match.
49ers opener set for Monday
San Francisco is favored by 3 1/2 points over the New York Jets in their opener this coming Monday. The game will be a chance for Brandon Aiyuk and the rest of the 49ers' offensive stars to shine against a team that virtually everyone expects them to beat.
Aaron Rodgers could surprise the San Francisco defense if they aren't ready to defend against his accurate passing and the receiving and route-running skills of Garrett Wilson, one of the most talented young receivers in the National Football League.
The Jets don't have the most consistent running game in the NFL which could be their undoing. The 49ers' ground game led by McCaffrey is one of the league's best, plus McCaffrey is considered by most analysts to be the best receiving back in football.
Aiyuk might be rusty after missing so much practice time. The hope for San Francisco fans is that he doesn't rush things on the field and stays healthy en route to another stellar season. Coach Kyle Shanahan's team needs everyone at or near their best if they have any hopes of winning a Super Bowl.