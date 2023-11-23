Los Angeles Rams receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to practice today after dealing with an ankle injury this week.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is reportedly on the field and expected to practice today as he is dealing with an ankle injury, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic.

The Rams are set to face the Arizona Cardinals on the road this Sunday, and having Cooper Kupp in the fold would be huge. Based on his practice status, it seems like there is a very good chance he will go on Sunday.

While the Rams did win the first matchup against the Cardinals, this time they will be facing Kyler Murray, so it will be a tougher task to win this time around.

The Rams picked up a huge win over the Seattle Seahawks last week by the score of 17-16, completing a season sweep. The win moved Los Angeles to 4-6, and keeps any slim hope for a playoff spot alive. Kupp sat out for much of the game with his ankle injury, so luckily he is returning to practice on Thursday.

A win for the Rams would get them back to 5-6 and build momentum going into a tough two-game stretch against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

It will be interesting to see how involved Kupp is this Sunday against the Cardinals. He could be used in a bit of a limited role if his ankle is still bothering him somewhat, so that could mean Puka Nacua has a big day.

Regardless, it is big for Matthew Staffored and the Rams to have Kupp out there on the field.