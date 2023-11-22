On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams waived RB Darrell Henderson. On Wednesday, they asked him back, inking him to the team's practice squad.

The Los Angeles Rams continued their roster juggling at the running back position on Wednesday, bringing back Darrell Henderson just one day after waiving the veteran.

Henderson will join the Rams' practice squad, per the team's official account on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter. Henderson ranks third on the team in rushing yards this season (112) on a measly 2.4 yards per carry. He's also added two touchdowns on 46 carries.

Henderson's back-and-forth with the Rams speaks more to some good news the team has received ahead of its Week 12 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Henderson out, Kyren Williams in?

Also on Wednesday, the Rams designated Kyren Williams to return from the injured reserve. Williams hasn't played since Week 6, when he tore up Sunday's opponent, the Cardinals, to the tune of 158 yards and a score on 20 carries.

Williams was putting together a strong season before his injury, racking up 456 yards in six games with a 4.7 yards per carry average. But an ankle injury suffered on October 15th in that Week 6 win over Arizona has sidelined Williams since.

On Wednesday, the Rams opened a 21-day practice window for Williams. During that window, the team must either move him to the active roster, or keep him on the IR for the remainder of the season.

Henderson was given the chance to take the starting job in the Rams lineup in the wake of Williams' injury. But he was outperformed by Royce Freeman, who led the Rams in rushing in all four games Williams has missed.

Freeman has gained 103 more yards than Henderson, despite being given just four more carries. As a result, Freeman will serve as Williams' primary backup upon return, while Henderson will drop to L.A.'s practice squad.