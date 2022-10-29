Rams’ plan for Van Jefferson in season debut vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams will get some much-needed help out wide this weekend when they activate WR Van Jefferson for his season debut on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

Speaking on Friday about Jefferson’s role, head coach Sean McVay made it clear that he’ll be able to hit the ground running right from the get-go.

“He’s felt great this week,” Rams coach Sean McVay said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Los Angeles Daily News. “We’ll monitor [him] as the game progresses. A lot of it is predicated on are you able to have some continuity with some of your drives and getting multiple plays off, but the goal is he’s been full speed.

“He’s done a great job this week, but we’ve been able to develop some depth in that (wide receivers) room that I think will be helpful to be able to still keep some of those other guys involved, but we’re anticipating a normal workload for Van, [how] you’ve seen him in previous years.”

That’s a good sign for Rams fans. Outside of Cooper Kupp, the WR room has been extremely poor. With the return of Jefferson, he should line up alongside Kupp and Allen Robinson.

Jefferson missed the first six contests of the campaign due to a small knee procedure in training camp. He had 50 catches for 802 yards and six scores in 2021 and QB Matthew Stafford is extremely excited to get the wideout back:

“He’s a really special player,” Stafford said. “I got to experience some of that last year with his ability to really be a complete receiver. He had some big plays on tape. There’s no question he was running by some people, but he’s a guy in my mind that can do it all. It’s great to have guys like that.”

Hopefully, this is the spark the Rams offense needs, who currently rank 25th in total yards and 29th in points with just 17.3 per game. A victory over San Fran would move them to 4-3 on the year.