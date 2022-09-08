Van Jefferson injury update is bad news for Rams, Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams’ title defense begins with a tough matchup against the Buffalo Bills, one of the early favorites to win the Super Bowl. The injuries to Matthew Stafford and one of his key targets, Van Jefferson, will make it a tougher matchup for the defending champions.

After already ruling Jefferson out of the season opener as he continues recovering from knee surgery, the Rams may have to be ready to sideline him even longer. According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Jefferson could miss more than just the first game of the season. The 26-year-old wide receiver emerged as a key player for Los Angeles last season.

I'm told #Rams WR Van Jefferson (knee) is likely to miss more than one game, per league source. Jefferson is OUT for the NFL opener tonight in LA featuring the #Rams and the #Bills. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 8, 2022

In 17 games last season, Van Jefferson recorded 802 receiving yards, 50 catches and six receiving touchdowns. His speed made him a key part of Los Angeles’ offense, as he ranked sixth in the NFL last season in yards per reception.

Jefferson’s absence is already bad news for the Rams, who need him as a vertical threat to help Stafford, Cooper Kupp and new receiver Allen Robinson. Stafford says he is fully good to go following an injury to his throwing elbow. However, the offense lost many key players this offseason and the Bills present a big challenge right out of the gates of the 2022 season.

The Rams aren’t completely out of the count, though. Kupp and Robinson are still a formidable tandem at the wide receiver spot and Los Angeles has Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr. to rely on in the ground game.