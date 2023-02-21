Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams are hiring Chase Blackburn to run the special teams, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday.

“Blackburn joins Sean McVay’s coaching staff after stints with the [Carolina Panthers] and [Tennessee Titans],” Garafolo tweeted. “Seven seasons in coaching after ten as a player.”

Blackburn began his career as an NFL player in 2005 with the New York Giants; the undrafted linebacker out of Akron won two Super Bowl rings in his eight seasons in New York, with most of those contributions coming on special teams, according to Skyler Carlin of RamsWire.

After playing the final two years of his career with the Carolina Panthers, Blackburn joined Carolina’s coaching staff in 2016 as an assistant special teams coach, per Carlin.

He was the Panthers’ special teams coordinator from 2018-21 under head coaches Ron Rivera and Matt Rhule. Carolina had the 24th ranked special teams unit in 2021, according to Football Outsiders. He was let go following the 2021 season and spent the last year as the Tennessee Titans assistant special teams coach.

The 39-year-old Chase Blackburn will become the fourth special teams coordinator hired under Sean McVay after the Los Angeles Rams moved on from Joe DeCamillis earlier this offseason, after he had been with the club since 2021.

He appeared in 132 games throughout his playing career, compiling 45 starts. He made the transition into coaching with Carolina in 2016, after beating the New England Patriots twice in the Super Bowl.

The Ohio native finished his NFL playing career with 373 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles, to go along with four interceptions and a touchdown.

After Carolina and Tennessee, Los Angeles is the next destination for the former linebacker turned special teams coordinator.