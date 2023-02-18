The NFL offseason is in full swing with the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror. Among the most pressing issues in these early stages concerns the future of Los Angeles Rams corner Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey has been an elite corner in the NFL for a few years now. But with the Rams headed for a retooling and desperate for draft capital, could they trade the 28-year-old this offseason?

Trade speculation ran wild before the season even ended. It gained even more steam on Friday when the Rams star himself hinted at the possibility of being moved on Twitter.

There are a lot of factors at play in this situation. But let’s delve into a world where a Jalen Ramsey trade works for all sides. Here are three ideal trade destinations if the Rams decide to trade their star cornerback.

3. Las Vegas Raiders acquire Jalen Ramsey

The Las Vegas Raiders suddenly find themselves with a bit of salary cap room after the release of quarterback Derek Carr. After a disappointing 2022 season, Vegas wants to make a push in 2023.

Carr wasn’t the cause of all of their problems last season. However, one of the team’s biggest problems was its pass defense. Corners Amik Robertson and Nate Hobbs had nightmare seasons in pass coverage in 2022. They gave up 25 passing touchdowns as a unit while picking off just six passes.

Ramsey provides an immediate upgrade over their current unit. He has picked off eight passes over the last two seasons and an All-Pro in 2020 and 2021.

The Raiders could upgrade their pass defense with Ramsey while also using their cap to upgrade other positions. Perhaps they take a flier on Jimmy Garoppolo, or maybe they find a way to draft a quarterback. In any event, Ramsey would be a worthwhile addition for Vegas.

2. Detroit Lions make Jalen Ramsey trade

The Detroit Lions were one of the more inspiring stories of the 2022 season. Detroit began the season 1-6 and looked dead in the water as questions around head coach Dan Campbell arose.

However, the team finally clicked, and they went on a tear. The Lions finished the season 8-2, narrowly missing the playoffs and ending the season with a winning record.

The Lions have aspirations of not only making the playoffs but winning the NFC North. In order to do that, they need to upgrade their secondary, and that’s where Ramsey comes in.

Detroit saw former third overall pick Jeff Okudah take positive steps in 2022. However, he was inconsistent at times. And the corners behind him weren’t great either.

Detroit has the draft capital needed to make this deal work, and they could create the cap room. Acquiring Ramsey would be a major step towards contention for Dan Campbell’s Brand New Lions.

1. Cincinnati Bengals top list of Jalen Ramsey trade destinations

The Cincinnati Bengals have been very, very close to winning a Super Bowl these last two seasons. Cincinnati went to the Super Bowl in 2021 and were a win away from the big game in 2022.

Ramsey represents a massive upgrade over Eli Apple. Apple is a pending free agent anyway, making a split between him and the Bengals rather easy.

The Bengals defense is not terrible, but could certainly use an impact player. Ramsey is that impact player, and gives Cincinnati a dangerous secondary, especially during the playoffs.

Cincinnati usually doesn’t spend big on free agents. And they also have to consider the impending extension for quarterback Joe Burrow. However, Ramsey is a player who could get them to the next level. The Bengals would be wise to explore a deal for the star Rams corner.