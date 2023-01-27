Mike LaFleur has officially found a new home, as Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Ramshave hired him to be their next offensive coordinator, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Mike LaFleur, 36, spent the last two seasons as the New York Jets play-caller before he was fired by head coach Robert Saleh.

The younger brother of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, Mike will be the second LaFleur brother to coach alongside Sean McVay. Matt LaFleur was McVay’s offensive coordinator during the 2017 campaign.

The ex-Jets offensive coordinator was quickly identified as a Rams candidate shortly after then-play-caller Laim Coen chose to return to the college football game with Kentucky, where he previously called plays for during the 2021 season.

The Jets had said that LaFleur would be pursuing other opportunities- and it didn’t take him long to find a landing spot.

LaFleur, whose Jets offense ranked 25th in total yards, will have his work cut out for him with the Rams.

In their defense of a Super Bowl title, Los Angeles stumbled, ranking last in the NFL in total yards and 27th in points per game.

Of course, the Rams were hindered by injuries to star quarterback Matthew Stafford and Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, among others.

However, it was still shocking to see a McVay-led offense falter as much as they did during the 2022 campaign.

Given McVay’s track record, as well as the weapons that LaFleur has to work with, it’s reasonable to expect a bounce-back offensively from the Rams in 2023.