The latest Matthew Stafford injury update is that the Rams QB should be ready to play in his team's big Week 11 matchup with the Seahawks.

As the Los Angeles Rams get ready to come off their bye and take on their NFC West rival Seattle Seahawks in Week 11, the team got some great news on the Matthew Stafford injury update front. As of the Monday before next weekend’s slate, head coach Sean McVay fully expects his starting quarterback to play.

“Sean McVay said he's expecting QB Matthew Stafford to play Sunday against the Seahawks, ESPN Nation Rams reporter Sarah Bishop wrote on Monday. “McVay said Stafford was able to throw the ball during individual drills during practice today.”

Stafford suffered a torn UCL in his thumb in the Rams’ Week 8 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, which caused the quarterback to miss Week 9’s 20-3 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The veteran QB is 3-5 as a starter this season, but he does have a big win over the Seahawks under his belt after LA upset Seattle in Week 1 30-13.

Stafford, 35, is having a rough season overall, though. He’s had a completion percentage over 60% for the past nine consecutive seasons, but now is completing passed at a 59.7% rate. Stafford also has seven interceptions to his eight touchdowns.

Getting their starting QB back is good news for Sean McVay and the Rams, though, ahead of their Week 11 Seahawks matchup. Stafford is 3-0 against Seattle since coming to Los Angeles in 2021, and McVay has a 9-5 mark (including one playoff win) against Pete Carroll’s team since the coach took over in 2017.

The Rams and Seahawks kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 19.