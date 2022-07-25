Matthew Stafford drops critical update on concerning elbow injury

As the Los Angeles Rams head to training camp, Matthew Stafford’s elbow injury has been a major talking point once again. Fortunately, it looks like the star quarterback is trending in the right direction.

During their OTAs early in the offseason, Stafford was not able to throw the ball because of an issue in his right elbow–a problem he has been dealing with throughout the 2021 campaign. It even got worse that he needed an anti-inflammatory shot to address it.

When training camp started Sunday, though, Stafford was finally seen throwing some passes. Make no mistake, he’s not yet 100 percent healthy, but he is confident he can work his way back.

“It’s good to get out there and stress it a little bit and see how it reacts,” Stafford said, per Pro Football Talk. “It’s an interesting thing trying to have a little bit of governor on there, and at the same time, just trying to be as smart as I can. It’s a process. Just going to have to sit there and work through it, trust it. We’ll figure it out as we go.”

While Matthew Stafford is not yet out of the woods, the Rams QB did share that they already have a plan in place to best approach his throwing, noting that “there’s a little bit of something that we have down on paper, but it’ll be fluid I’m sure.”

Rams fans will be hoping for the best for Stafford in his recovery from injury. He’s a huge part of their bid to defend their Super Bowl trophy, and so they need him to be at his 100% when the 2022 season starts.

For now, though, the LA faithful can only stay patient and trust in the team’s plans for their QB.