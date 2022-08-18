Matthew Stafford gets brutally honest on elbow injury affecting him for 2022 season

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is still trying to get back to 100%, as he continues to deal with an arm issue. With the 2022 NFL regular season rapidly approaching, there is an understandable air of concern among Rams fans about whether Stafford will be able to play in Week 1.

Matthew Stafford, however, did not have a definite answer on whether the elbow issue is going to be something that will continue to affect him into the 2022 NFL season.

Via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk:

“I’m not going to put a timetable on it,” Stafford said. “I’m just going out there, doing my work, trusting the process that we have. I know that I’m able to go out there and function at a high level right now. So, whatever it feels like, hopefully it continues to keep getting better as it has. But I know that functionally, I feel like I can do everything I need to do. So, just trying to continue on that road.”

While Matthew Stafford has been participating now in scrimmages in Rams practices, it is highly unlikely that the Rams risk aggravating his elbow issue in preseason games. The Rams still have two games in the preseason left after defeating the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday on the road. Up ahead for the Rams are a date with the Houston Texans at home and a Super Bowl rematch (sort of) in Week 3 of the preseason against the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio.

Matthew Stafford and the Rams open their schedule in the 2022 NFL season at home against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Sep. 8.