‘He looked like the Matthew I know’: Sean McVay shuts down concern about Matthew Stafford’s elbow

Los Angeles Ram quarterback Matthew Stafford has had lingering issues in his throwing elbow throughout the offseason.

Earlier in the offseason, Stafford received an injection in the same elbow to reduce inflammation. Now as the season gets closer, people are beginning to question when the Rams quarterback will be ready to go.

According to ESPN NFL Nation Reporter Sarah Barshop, Stafford has spoken about his elbow issues. Barshop claimed that Stafford doesn’t want to put a timetable on his return just yet.

Stafford went on to say, “I know that functionally I feel like I can do everything I need to do. So just trying to continue on that road.”

These should be encouraging words coming from Matthew Stafford.

According to Barshop, head coach Sean McVay also spoke highly about what he has seen from Stafford. According to McVay, Stafford threw more than 75 passes during practice. McVay also stated, “He looked like the Matthew that I know.”

Stafford spent the first 12 years of his career with the Detroit Lions. During this time, he proved to be among the best pass throwers in the NFL. He started 165 games, throwing for 3.898 yards, 282 touchdowns, and 144 interceptions.

Last offseason, Stafford made the jump to the Los Angeles Rams. In his first season with the team, Stafford led the team to a Super Bowl victory.

On the way to their Super Bowl, Stafford threw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions.

Matthew Stafford has always been known for his big arm and ability to push the ball down the field. He has built a solid foundation within the Rams offense. If he can turn in another strong season in 2022, the Rams could find themselves in contention yet again.