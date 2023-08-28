It appears that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has encountered some turbulence. With the Rams' season opener just two weeks away, it seems that Stafford is having difficulty connecting with some of his younger teammates.

Stafford's wife Kelly recently revealed this during an episode of her podcast, The Morning After With Kelly Stafford.

“He's like, ‘I feel like I can’t connect. In the old days, you’d come out of practice, you’d shower, and people would be playing cards, interacting,'” said Kelly Stafford, per Sports Illustrated. ‘”But now they get out of practice, and meetings during training camp, and they go straight to their phones.'”

This certainly won't be music to the ears of Rams fans as the team gears up for the 2023 season.

After winning the Super Bowl in 2021-22, things couldn't have gone much worse for the Rams a season ago. Matthew Stafford and the Rams stumbled out of the gates in 2022 following his four-year, $160 million extension in the previous offseason.

The team faceplanted to a blowout loss against the Buffalo Bills in Week One, and things would only go downhill from there. Eventually, Stafford was ruled out for the season with a spinal cord contusion in Week 13, and the team missed the playoffs.

If Stafford isn't able to build some camaraderie with his younger teammates, there's no legitimate reason to be hopeful that the Rams will be able to turn things around in 2023.

Still, it's true that teams don't necessarily have to be best friends with one another off the field in order to have success. The Rams will get their first chance to prove themselves when they open the season in Seattle on September 10.