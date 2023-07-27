Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is feeling great again.

The veteran signal-caller spoke to reporters Wednesday and revealed that he's in much better shape today than when he was in the 2022 offseason. That's already good news for the Rams, who are looking to benefit from a bounce-back performance this year from Stafford, who missed a bunch of games in 2022.

“I feel like I'm better physically. I feel really healthy, compared to where I was at this point last year. That's fun for me,” Stafford said per Nitecast Media's Nick Hamilton. “I was able to get the work that I want again. That makes it a whole lot more fun for me and just excited to be out here.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Back in last year's offseason, Matthew Stafford had to deal with surgery on his elbow. He also missed nine games in 2022 due to a concussion and a spinal cord issue. After passing for 4,887 yards and 41 touchdowns (with 17 interceptions) in 17 games during his first season with the Rams in 2021, Stafford was a major letdown in 2022, appearing in only nine games and recording just 2,087 passing yards and 10 touchdowns against eight thrown picks.

There were speculations earlier in the 2023 offseason that Stafford would retire due to his injuries, but that's clearly not the path the QB has taken, as he looks to come back stronger from a forgettable campaign.

The Rams, who went 5-12 in 2022 just a season after winning the Super Bowl, will kick off their 2023 campaign on the road on Sep. 10 against the Seattle Seahawks.