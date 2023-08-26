The Los Angeles Rams are getting ready for the 2023 NFL season, and fans are excited about what's coming up. The team made some big changes during the NFL off-season and preseason to make their roster stronger. However, there's one more trade they need to do before the season starts, and it's about veteran tight end Tyler Higbee.

How the Los Angeles Rams Did in the 2022 NFL Season

The Rams didn't do so well in the previous season. They ended with a 5-12 record, which made it the worst season of any team that just won the Super Bowl. Playing at home wasn't great – they won only four out of nine games. As expected, playing away was even harder – they only won once on the road. The season began with a lopsided loss against the Buffalo Bills, but they managed to bounce back against the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. Unfortunately, the team couldn't keep up the good work and had a tough stretch. They lost eight of their next nine games, even against teams like the Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and the Cardinals.

Even though quarterback Matthew Stafford and some other players like Cooper Kupp did their best, the Rams couldn't win consistently. Their schedule was tough, and a bunch of injuries didn't help either. This means that changes need to be made for them to perform at a higher level in 2023.

Now let's look at the perfect last-minute trade the Angeles Rams must make before Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Tyler Higbee's Career So Far

Tyler Higbee has been a solid player as a tight end for the Los Angeles Rams since he was picked in 2016. He has played in 110 games, catching the ball over 300 times for a total of more than 3,100 yards and making 20 touchdowns. He really shined in 2019 when he caught the ball 89 times for 734 yards and scored three touchdowns. But lately, he hasn't been as good. In the 2022 season, he caught the ball 72 times for 620 yards and made three touchdowns. That meant he tallied 8.6 yards per catch, which is his lowest since 2016.

Why the Rams Should Trade Tyler Higbee

The truth is that Higbee has been a relatively consistent and reliable weapon for the team over the past three seasons. He has logged at least 500 yards and three touchdowns in each of the last four seasons. Despite his productivity, Higbee could be an intriguing trade piece for another team. Keep in mind that he is going to be a 31-year-old free agent next offseason. The Rams would save $6.75 million in cap space by trading him and still have a couple of young players to fill the void in Hunter Long and Davis Allen. They are currently TE3 and TE4 but have shown promise in the preseason. Additionally, the Rams could use some extra draft picks after giving up so many of them en route to their Super Bowl LVI run.

Of course, Higbee is the Rams' second-best pass catcher on the current roster behind Kupp. He finished in the top 10 in three major tight-end stat categories in 2022, yet isn't recognized for it. He is also the most decorated tight end in Rams history. That's a testament to the consistent work ethic he's had since joining the franchise. Higbee has even recorded a pair of 70-yard receiving games through the first four games of 2022. He also caught all his three touchdowns during the last four games of the Rams last year.

Take note that Higbee signed a four-year, $29 million ($15.5 million guaranteed) contract extension with the Rams in 2019. That will keep him with the team through the 2023 season. Again, if Higbee does get traded, the perfect scenario is for the Rams to get future draft picks back.

Team Outlook

The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to be excited about in the 2023 NFL season. With Matthew Stafford leading the offense, they should be a strong team when they have the ball. The defense, which is led by Aaron Donald, is also expected to be much improved. During the offseason, the Rams did a lot to address their depth issues. They picked rookies Steve Avila for their offensive line and Byron Young for their edge rusher position. They have a good chance of maybe returning to the playoffs. That's if they can stay away from injuries and keep getting better,

Of course, the Rams have some really good players. However, they need to make some tough choices before the 2023 NFL season starts. Trading Tyler Higbee is a smart idea because it will give them more money, more draft capital, and let backup Brycen Hopkins play more. If they do the right things, the Rams could become one of the best turnaround stories in the league and make it to the playoffs.