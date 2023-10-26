Rapper Blueface's inappropriate act during the Los Angeles Rams' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers didn't sit well with Kelly Stafford. The latter, wife of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, shared her sentiments on her podcast (via OutKick's Sean Joseph) on Wednesday.

Count Kelly Stafford among those unhappy with rapper Blueface turning his suite at SoFi Stadium into a strip club during a Rams game "This is our game day experience… it’s strippers in a suite and in the middle of the game." Read: https://t.co/QLmIM4Z4CB pic.twitter.com/AjRbub8Soe — OutKick (@Outkick) October 25, 2023

“So this is our pre-game entertainment. This is our game day experience. And if you guys didn't see it, it's strippers in a suite and in the middle of the game. People throwing money at them,” Kelly Stafford said.

“Here's my thing: again, can't control it. I'm going to therapy, my therapist says, ‘You got to remove yourself from things you can't control.' I can't control the crowd noise. I can't control that we have strippers at the game,” she continued.

“But what I am so mad about is this is supposed to be a family experience coming to a football game. There were children in the suites next to them. You know what I'm saying, but if you have that kind of stuff happening at games, adults are not going to bring their kids,” Kelly Stafford concluded.

Blueface proposed to his girlfriend Jaidyn Alexis during the game. He brought several strippers to SoFi Stadium to celebrate the occasion. To nobody's surprise, the awkward moment created a major backlash on social media.

Kelly Stafford wasn't the only Rams wife who got in on the act.

Erica Donald, wife of Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, voiced her displeasure over an alleged blown call during the game against the Steelers. Television replays showed Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett coming up short on fourth down in the final quarter.

Instead, officials ruled the Steelers had the first down. They eventually milked the clock and preserved their 24-17 comeback win.

Week 7 was filled with controversial moments. Get your popcorn ready for Week 8.