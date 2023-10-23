Sunday was a wild one at SoFi Stadium — and we're not even talking about the game itself between the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams. See, rapper Blueface was among the many in attendance in the said game, but instead of just watching the game and cheering for either Pittsburgh or Los Angeles, he decided, at some point in the contest, to turn his suite into a strip club of sorts, complete with scantily clad women and dollar bills flying around.

Of course, not everyone was happy over the circus brought by Blueface to the game.

“We live in a failed society,” uttered X user @JonGree10628880.

“When I see this stuff the more I love my boring life and kids that love me,” shared @GoPackGo541.

There is a place and time for this form of entertainment and it ain’t at a football game,” chimed in @jvs929.

Amid the twerking women, Blueface someone found a way to propose to his girlfriend.

Love wins.

But what happened to the Steelers vs. Rams game?

As for the game itself, the Steelers danced their way out of the stadium with a 24-17 victory. The Steelers trailed the Rams entering the fourth quarter by seven points before scoring 14 unanswered points in the final period to complete the comeback victory.

With the loss, the Rams dropped to 3-4 after seven weeks of the season. They can make it back to .500 in Week 8 when they travel to Arlington to take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys.