Although the Los Angeles Rams fought valiantly on the road in their 2024-25 season opener versus the Detroit Lions, they ultimately fell in overtime, 26-20. Such a loss can be used as motivational fuel and something to learn from for the weeks to come. But LA has other concerns that might complicate that objective, namely the health of wide receiver Puka Nacua.

The record holder for most receptions and receiving yards by a rookie in a single season suffered a knee injury in Sunday night's game and was carted off to the locker room. It is the same issue that forced him to miss a few weeks of training camp, so anxiety levels are naturally going to be high within the Rams' fandom.

The latest update will do nothing to ease that stress, but it does provide a timetable of when people can expect to receive some answers. Nacua will undergo tests on Monday afternoon to hopefully identify the severity of the injury, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Rams fared well without Nacua, but how long could they keep it up?

Waiting for more information is sure to be unbearable for all involved. The Second-Team All-Pro secured all four of his targets for 35 yards and also logged one carry for seven yards before exiting the game near the end of the first half. He returned to the field but could not push forward.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford effectively led the offense despite losing Nacua, making one superb throw after another to spark a thrilling second-half comeback. His 317-yard passing night currently ranks second among quarterbacks in Week 1, trailing only Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins. And yet, the Rams still leave The Motor City with an 0-1 record.

If Puka Nacua is due to miss any time, Stafford would be wise to heavily lean on Cooper Kupp, just as he did against the Lions. The Super Bowl 56 MVP and former WR triple crown winner recorded a whopping 14 catches (21 targets) for 110 yards and one touchdown. Tyler Johnson also enjoyed a productive outing (five receptions, 79 yards), so there is reason to believe Stafford and head coach Sean McVay can maintain a strong passing attack even without one of their stars.

They obviously do not want to be faced with that scenario, however. The Rams and their fans will look to quickly gain clarity regarding the long-term status of Puka Nacua.