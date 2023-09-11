The Los Angeles Rams' passing attack was not expected to operate at an optimal level in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks given the absence of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp. But they probably played even better than if Kupp was available, with rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua breaking out right in his very first regular season game in the NFL to help LA pull off a 30-13 victory.

“Puka Nacua, what a grown man he was today,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said of the first-year wideout after the game (via Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network).

Together with Tutu Atwell, Nacua formed a surprisingly effective 1-2 combo downfield for the Rams offense. Atwell and Nacua each had 119 receiving yards on a combined 16 receptions and 23 targets versus Seattle. The two showed the ability to step up when their team needed them to, and at the same time, generated loftier expectations from Rams fans.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

With Kupp on the injured list and following his excellent showing against the Seahawks, Nacua can expect to get the same attention from Matthew Stafford in the coming weeks. However, Nacua should also brace for tighter coverages from opposing defenses now that he's blinking brightly on their radars.

The Rams took Puka Nacua in the fifth round (177th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft. Prior to his pro career, Nacua played college football for two seasons each with the Washington Huskies and the BYU Cougars, collecting 1,749 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns along the way.

Nacua will get a tough test in Week 2 when the Rams lock horns with the San Francisco 49ers at home.