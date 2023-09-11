The Los Angeles Rams got off to a strong start to the 2023 season with a 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks on the road, despite playing without star receiver Cooper Kupp. Even with Kupp's absence, the Rams' offense had no problems getting going on Sunday en route to the victory.

After the game, Kupp took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm and appreciation for his Los Angeles teammates.

Cooper Kupp was recently placed on the Injured Reserve list to deal with a lingering hamstring injury. The designation means that Kupp will miss at least the first four games of the 2023 season, which included Sunday's win in Seattle.

Without the services of their best wide receiver, quarterback Matthew Stafford, head coach Sean McVay, and the rest of the Rams offense had to find creative ways to score the ball on Sunday.

Stafford for his part was magnificent, throwing for 334 yards on 24/38 passing. The Rams also got huge games from wide receivers Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell, who recorded 119 yards a piece on the afternoon.

In the running game, Kyren Williams led the team with 52 yards and two touchdowns against the Seahawks. The brilliant display helped take a rowdy Seahawks crowd out of the game relatively early.

While it remains to be seen how long Kupp's hamstring injury will keep him out of the lineup, if Sunday was any indication, the Rams will be able to bode just fine without their first option.

The Rams will next take the field against the San Francisco 49ers from SoFi Stadium on September 17.