NBA star LeBron James has picked up the NBA-inspired nickname for breakout Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua ahead of the team’s Week 5 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. In an Instagram video on NFL Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers legend called the Rams WR by his new moniker, which pays tribute to Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic.

“I believe Cooper Kupp is coming back, which is big time,” James said on Instagram Live while discussing his adopted hometown’s NFL team. “Obviously, they got ‘Puka Doncic’ who’s been going crazy! Most receptions of any wide receiver in NFL history through four weeks. And, obviously, we saw last week with the game-winning reception that he had.”

LeBron only shot 50% on his facts, but using the Luka Doncic-inspired nickname, which his teammates came up with earlier in the season, is gold.

Nacua, a fifth-round pick out of BYU, is taking the NFL by storm. He currently leads the league in receptions with 39 heading into the Rams’ Week 5 game against the Eagles. And while that is the most-ever in the first four games of a player’s career, it’s not the most in any four-game stretch.

Puka Nacua did make the game-winning catch last week, though, as LeBron said. The rookie caught a 22-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts.

The other interesting note that the Lakers star touched on is that WR Cooper Kupp is coming back from his injury this week and will make his 2023 debut. The pass-catcher was the 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and Stafford’s favorite target since they teamed up ahead of that 2021 campaign.

With Kupp’s return, we’ll see if Nacua can keep up his blazing pace or if many of those targets go back to the veteran wideout.