With the contract for Matthew Stafford reworked and Cooper Kupp ready to rock, the Los Angeles Rams also got a good update from head coach Sean McVay about Puka Nacua’s injury.

According to Jourdan Rodrigue, senior writer for The Athletic, McVay said, “Sean McVay says Puka Nacua (knee) is week to week but anticipated him being ready for prep for the opener and for that opener.”

Nacua is considered week-to-week with the knee injury, McVay said. Nacua landed on the knee while going up for a scoring reception during Sunday’s joint practice with the Chargers. The knee continued to bother him later in practice and the Rams shut him down.

McVay told sbsun.com that Nacua’s injury involved the bursa sac.

“He had a bursa sac that kind of burst and it’s going to be week to week with him,” McVay said. “Nothing serious, nothing structurally. He’ll be in good shape. I don’t anticipate him being affected in even prep for that opener.”

Rams WR Puka Nucua an integral part of attack

It didn't take long for Nacua to establish himself in the NFL. By the time the season ended, Nacua had 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. Those numbers helped him earn second-team All-Pro honors and the No. 2 spot in the AP offensive rookie of the year voting behind Texans’ QB C.J. Stroud.

McVay didn’t mince words about Nacua’s value to the Rams when he spoke to athlonsports.com.

“He’s a stud,” McVay said. “He’s all about the right stuff, as is Cooper (Kupp).”

According to therams.com, Nacua keeps learning from Kupp.

“”I've been able to follow Cooper Kupp and be able to stay in his back pocket,” Nacua said. “”I feel like I had a great success last year, but due to the people around me. I've been able to feel like I've been able to progress more from where I was last year and even at the end of the season, it continued to move forward.”

Nacua has the luxury of not only playing in a pass happy offense, but also has Kupp for a teammate. NFL defenses have to pay a lot of attention to Kupp, who earned AP offensive player of the year honors in 2021 by catching 145 passes for 1,847 yards and 16 touchdowns.

But over the last two seasons, Kupp found the field for only 21 of 34 games because of various injuries. And the combined total of those two seasons — 134 catches for 1,539 yards and 11 scores — didn't match his incredible 2021 season.