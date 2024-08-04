The Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford came to an agreement on a new deal to restructure the quarterback's contract, to where he is now making $40 million this season. This brings much clarity knowing that Stafford will be the quarterback for the Rams this season, but there's still a question on what means for his future on the team.

As of now, the Rams are looking at Stafford and his future as a year-to-year proposition, according to a team source.

“His reworked contract reflects that, pushing his 2024 pay into the $40 million range but lessening his guarantees in 2025, allowing both sides to decide whether they want to remain married at that point,” Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler of ESPN said.

Stafford has let it be known that he wanted to be with the Rams, but the question is for how long.

“This is one to watch closely: Stafford is only 36 and played like a top-five quarterback last season,” Graziano and Fowler said. “The Rams believe he is still playing at a high level and would love to keep him around, but they don't know how both sides will feel at year's end. Maybe Stafford, who has dealt with many injuries, will want to retire.”

Matthew Satfford's future with the Los Angeles Rams is still in question

Even though Matthew Stafford still looks like he has a lot left in the tank, the Los Angeles Rams are making sure to be cautious. Stafford has shown throughout his career that he is tough as nails, despite having a number of injuries over the past few seasons.

In 2022 he underwent elbow surgery, and then he was placed in concussion protocol in Week 9 of the same season. In 2023 he sprained his UCL and was sidelined for a few weeks, but he came back and helped the team reach the postseason. Stafford was still able to put up solid numbers last season, throwing for 3,965 yards for 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

When healthy, Stafford is one of the most consistent quarterbacks in the league, and he helped the Rams get over the hump to win the Super Bowl in 2022 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams still have one of the better teams in the NFC, so it wouldn't be a surprise if they were right back in the driver's seat two years removed from the Super Bowl.

In the event that Stafford has a minor injury this season or plans to retire in the near future, the Rams have a few options that they can go to. The quarterback room consists of veteran Jimmy Garoppolo, second-year player Stetson Bennett, and Dresser Winn.

All eyes will be on how Stafford looks this season and if he will make any decision on his future when the season is over, but he will most likely not go down without a fight.