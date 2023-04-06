Heading into the 2022 campaign, Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams were looking to once again compete to take home the Super Bowl. Instead, one year after winning it all, they failed to make the playoffs, finishing third in the NFC South with a 5-12 record.

Matthew Stafford himself struggled to find success. He ultimately appeared in just nine games on the season, leading the Rams to a 3-6 record through his appearances. When on the field, he threw for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

Unfortunately for Stafford, his season ended early after dealing with a spinal contusion.

Now heading into the 2023 campaign, Matthew Stafford is ready to return to form. With the Rams offseason program set to start on May 22nd, Stafford is expected to be ready to take the field.

While at the NFL Annual Meeting, Rams head coach Sean McVay provided an update on Matthew Stafford.

McVay noted that Stafford will have “no limitations” headed into the offseason program according to Rams staff writer Stu Jackson. He also added that his quarterback should be “ready to roll”.

With a healthy Matthew Stafford in place, the Rams could be one step closer to returning to form. At his peak, he is still among the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. Based on his production in 2021, he looked to still be capable of making all of the necessary plays.

While Matthew Stafford struggled in 2022, if he is in fact back at 1o0%, the Rams could make a run in an NFC that is up for grabs.